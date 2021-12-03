As dusk set in Friday night, the lights came on at Kozier’s Christmas Village, Christmas on the Mountain - and here at Grings Mill - all shimmering, shining staples of the holiday season in Berks County.
“It’s awesome to be able to do this again to come out to see the lights enjoy the nice weather and have a good time,” James Rhodenizer from Hamburg said.
One family from Hamburg came out for an early evening stroll amid the displays - after not coming out last year.
“It’s cool," 10-year-old Allieah Rhodenizer said. "Pretty. I love the big tree.”
“Oh it’s great," James Rhodenizer said. "I love it. I love, just the Christmas season and everybody’s attitude changes and everyone’s more friendly and welcoming.”
It’s hard to leave with a bad attitude after some hot chocolate, Christmas music and laying eyes on a quarter of a million lights.
“Everything’s sort of fallen into place this year at least six weeks this is pretty much our focus our maintenance guys pretty much all of our staff have a hand in it,” Lisa Gauker with the Berks County Park and Recreation Department said
Those with the county rec department say everything is outside at Gring's Mill except for the train room, where, as you see the sign here, they are following COVID protocols.
“We are asking people to mask up," Gauker said. "We are allowing six people at a time to go in there and we will be monitoring that.”
If you’re planning on paying a visit to any of the displays across the county, check websites and Facebook pages for any updates on times and entertainment throughout the month.