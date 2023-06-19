A class action lawsuit has been filed after human remains kept at Harvard Medical School's morgue were allegedly sold by its now-former manager.
The lawsuit comes just days after multiple people were indicted, including Joshua Taylor of Spring Township, Berks County. Authorities said Taylor bought some of the stolen remains and allegedly resold them.
The class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of families who say the remains of their loved ones donated to Harvard Medical School were stolen and sold.
The lawsuit alleges the morgue's former manager, Cedric Lodge, "unlawfully and negligently disturbed, mishandled, displayed, dissected, and/or sold hundreds of parts of donated cadavers that had been entrusted to Harvard and Harvard Medical School for medical research and anatomical study" while he worked there.
The plaintiff said this caused severe emotional distress.
Lawyers addressed the lawsuit late last week.
"And so, when this kind of thing happens, it strips that person who, even though no longer on this earth, deserves dignity," said Jeff Catalano of Keches Law Group.
The lawsuit also says Lodge allowed third parties into the morgue to view cadavers and decide from which ones to purchase parts. Investigators said Taylor was given access by Lodge.
Lodge allegedly stole remains between 2018 and earlier this year. According to authorities, Taylor resold remains including to Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg.
The lawsuit alleges Harvard and Harvard Medical School "breached its duty of care and was negligent when it failed to take reasonable steps in the hiring, training, supervision, and retention" of Lodge as the morgue manager.
"There's deep wounds that have been reopened by the recent revelations," said Jonathan Sweet of Keches Law Group. "And we believe in bringing this case that we can help these families achieve peace and closure to understand what exactly happened."
When asked for comment, Harvard Medical School said to see a section of its website about its anatomical gift program and a community email issued last week. That read, in part, "We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others."