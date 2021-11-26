HAMBURG, Pa. - Black Friday isn't just for Christmas shopping. Local trees farms in the area were busy as folks came out in droves to get their Christmas trees.
"We've never seen anything like this," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm in Hamburg.
Beck took over his family's tree farm a little over ten years ago. He says it takes 8-10 years to grow a tree large enough to sell, so you have to be able to plan well.
"I don't plan that well," says Beck, "[so by the] grace of God or dumb luck, we still have trees and that's how we got this."
The "this" he's referring to are the hundreds of people roaming his tree farm. Many came from miles around for Christmas trees.
"We come out here every Black Friday," says Don Mawson, who lives in Philadelphia. "We made it a tradition. We come here, we go pick our tree, throw it in the back of the truck and get some food."
"The fresher the better," says Beck. "Nothing beats cutting it yourself, but we have 120 pre-cuts for people who can't take the walk or do the work and we keep them in water."
John O'Donnell of Quakertown has been coming here with his daughters for the last ten years. They cut their own tree down and he knows all the life hacks when it comes to getting the tree.
"I bring my own saw," says O'Donnell. "I'm a contractor and I work hard enough during the week, so hand sawing I don't need to do it. I come with the power saw."
Beck says if you're looking for something specific, it's best to come out early and there are people who can help you select the one that's right for you.