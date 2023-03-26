WEST READING, Pa. - Night has fallen on the devastating scene out here as crews continue their painstaking work through the rubble, and families and friends not far from it, search for answers.

The point in the timeline often attached to horrific, unexpected tragedies like these are the stories of those that made it out.

“That was the first person I looked for when I came out on the sidewalk yesterday, and to see her safely coming out of the building... that’s what brought me to tears. Knowing she was safe cuz that’s my connection. It's my neighbor that walks past me every single day to go into that building," said a neighbor.

And those still unaccounted for. It’s the kind of thing where a shift change can change your life, and the lives of those who love you, forever.

"I got a sister that works there one shift and I got a niece that works there another shift," said Frankie Gonzalez.

Frankie Gonzalez of Reading says his niece on the earlier shift came home, but his sister, 45 year old Diana Cedeno, did not. Meanwhile the family searches and waits.

"We been at the hospital. We went to the fire department. The guys and everything, they're doing a good job, but you know we are still left in a barn and we were at the hospital til four in the morning," Frankie said.

His first sleep without the knowledge of where his sister is went like this:

"I go home and I'm jumping outta my sleep, that my sister, ya know, in the rubble and yelling at me as I'm falling asleep."

Meanwhile, caution tape and road blocks seem like a weak defense when faced with a families uncertainty.

But regardless, they wait.

"I gotta wait it out, you know?" said Frankie. "She would do it for me. I gotta do it for her."

As another day comes to a close you have to think about the families like Frankie’s and others in this community who are hoping the hours ahead bring more answers and clarity.