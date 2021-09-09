Families still struggling after flooding in Wyomissing apartment
WYOMISSING, Pa. – Evidence of extensive flood damage remains inside an apartment in Cambridge Commons, a week after flood waters ravaged the area and other parts of Berks County.
"The family for which I'm concerned with has four children in the Wyomissing school district and this is not how we treat our neighbors," explained Gail Dawson White, with Atonement Lutheran Church. "This is not how we deal with people in an honest way."
Dawson White sponsors a family that lives in the apartment complex through her church. She is concerned about how property managers are handling cleanup.
69 News made numerous attempts to contact and leave messages with Metropolitan Management Group, which manages Cambridge Commons. However, a representative said they had no comment on the situation.
"This is not who we are in Wyomissing," Dawson White said. "We don't cheat the people that live here. And these people are upset. They're worried their insurance is not going to pay for flood damage."
She added, "This is a black mark on all of us that we are allowing our friends and neighbors to suffer like this."
This isn't the first time the Wyomissing Creek breached its banks and spilled into Cambridge Commons apartments, as a 69 News story in 2019 shows.
"This is a flood plain," said Dawson White. "It is a bonafide flood plain on the Wyomissing Creek, and for the management to tell people when they move here, 'Look how great it is, the ducks come right up to your door.' Well, there’s a reason the ducks come up to the door."
Tenants tell 69 News they would like to see the management company pay more attention to their current situation at the Commons and how it can be cleaned up.
"Everything should be ripped out of the apartments," Dawson White said. "Our climate is very similar to what you get after a hurricane in Florida. You don't cover it up. You don't bring in big fans. You rip everything out and you let it dry out, especially if you have children."
