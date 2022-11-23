BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest one for drivers taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike to see their loved ones.
Officials said they anticipate more than 3.5 million drivers will use the highway from now through Sunday.
69 News caught up with some of the drivers getting a bite to eat, gassing up or taking a break at the Bowmansville Plaza in Lancaster County.
"It's a giant race. It's not driving anymore. It's a race," said Richard Lovette of North Carolina. "Really crazy drivers. A lot of stop and go, a lot of people not paying attention."
The Lovettes, though, said they are not in a race to visit family in New Jersey; they just want to get there safely.
"Food, fun, craziness," said Michelle Lovette. "It's all a good time."
They left their home in North Carolina around 8 a.m. Wednesday. As the hours passed, they said traffic picked up.
"Wonderful people talking on their phone while they drive in the left lane way too fast and then too slow," said Michelle Lovette. "We're trying to model with two young drivers in the car. We're trying to model the right things, not so much road rage."
"They're excited. They're out. Look at the weather. It's beautiful out there," said Shaming Ahmad, who drove his family from Maryland to Downingtown to be with family and friends. "They're going to be with their families."
Ahmad said he is driving carefully.
"We're taking lots of caution, because lots of people out there, and we want to be respectful drivers," said Ahmad.
According to AAA, 2022 is expected to be the third busiest for travel since it started tracking data in 2000. College students driving from Ohio to Perkasie said they noticed the increase.
"It has been OK. There has been a lot more than there usually is for this drive," said Gwen Gemmell, an Oberlin College student. "The trucks are really crazy. We made good time, but it has been really busy at every rest stop we stopped at."
Pennsylvania State Police will have more troopers patrolling through the weekend. They'll be looking for impaired drivers and other people breaking the rules of the road.
"Go out and enjoy Thanksgiving and be responsible," said Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer with PSP's Reading-based Troop L. "Don't drink and drive. Abide by the speed limits, the rules of the world. Take a deep breath; we're stressing about a lot of things right now at Thanksgiving."
According to AAA, the worst time to drive Wednesday was any time before 8 p.m. If you do plan to hit the road Thursday, AAA said the best time to leave is before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
