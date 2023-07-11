Sunday's flood waters have put many in a financial nightmare, so GoFundMe pages have become a popular way for people to ask for help.
"We are already seeing very powerful stories of help on our platform," said Sarah Peck, senior director of public affairs for GoFundMe. "For those who have lost belongings, essential items, whose homes are damaged and don't have flood insurance."
That includes people like Tabitha Hedrick of Reading. She described what happened over the weekend.
"Just a floodgate of water just going towards the house with all this debris," Hedrick said.
Hedrick's home that she shares with her husband, kids and parents is completely uninhabitable. They're living with other family right now, but need a long-term solution. So, Hedrick put together a GoFundMe page.
"It's an honor to be able to have that help," she said.
The Fuentes family has also been displaced by the flooding. Israel Fuentes thinks it will cost at least $50,000 to repair everything.
"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Fuentes said of the flood damage. "It's definitely something that you don't expect. You don't know how to feel. You don't know how to grasp the concept of not living in your own house."
Peck says people who do donate to families like these can be assured the company has made sure their pages are legitimate.
"We have a team that works around the clock to verify and review every single fundraiser and prevent any misuse," she says.
Peck says she expects to see more GoFundMe pages from the Berks area in the coming days.
"It's really inspiring to see that in these moments of need there are individuals out there who are eager to help loved ones, neighbors, friends, and in many cases, strangers," Peck said.