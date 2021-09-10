READING, Pa. – He had a voice you'd liken to Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding and others.
Bobby Newton, who died Wednesday at the age of 89, recorded with prominent labels like Mercury and Atlantic Records. He shared stages with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. Most recently, he wowed crowds around the region with his band "3 The Hard Way."
"Bobby was my first taste of trying to be a professional, even though, at the time, I didn't know it," said Bennie Sims, who was Newton's bass player.
Sims hit the road with Newton at age 18 and is now grieving his mentor's loss the only way he knows how — playing and recording music in his Wyomissing studio.
"Bobby, to me, to this day," Sims said, "he's not just a consummate entertainer. He's the best thing I've ever seen around here."
Newton's family says his music motivates them to lead better, more fulfilling lives.
"No matter what, he always told me," explained his grandson Hamilton Newton. "'Son, no matter what you're going through, the show must go on, so count it off and get your butt up there and do your job.'"
"He was just a man full of life and I'm gonna miss him," his grandson said. "He impacted a lot of people.”
Bobby Newton taught family and bandmates many lessons and encouraged them to keep the drive to perform until the very end.
"This is you. This is what you do," Sims said of Newton's mentality about being a musician.
"I said, 'When are you gonna retire?'" Sims recalled.
Newton's response, said Sims, "Retire? We're music people, we don't retire. If we retire, the music retires."