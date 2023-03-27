WEST READING, Pa. – The family of Michael Breedy says he was a loving husband and like a mentor to everyone he met, regardless of age.

Family members say the 62-year-old was one of the seven people killed in an explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, and they say they want to share his story.

"A down-to-earth teddy bear who loved his family," said Scott Smith of Reading. "He was a mentor. I looked up to him and my grandfather as a father."

Breedy took on a much larger role in Smith's life, helping to teach him how to hunt, fish and load ammunition.

"He doesn't have no children of his own," Smith explained. "He considered us his kids."

Former coworker James Faragher also admired Breedy.

The two — decades apart in age — grew to become close at R.M. Palmer's chocolate factory.

"I ended up running a chocolate line, and he was the mechanic assigned to that line," Faragher explained.

Breedy was always willing to help the young college graduate — an aspiring engineer at the time — and teach him a thing or two about mechanics.

"It was a really nice work relationship. He was very patient," Faragher said. "When I'd call about something I was unsure of, really, he would come and guide me through it. It was a great team relationship."

"Because of him sharing what he did and why — that was above the scope of my job — that got me interested in how to use tools," Faragher went on to say.

Faragher says Breedy helped to guide him into industrial mechanics.

"I enjoyed being around him," Faragher said, trailing off with a sigh.

Faragher recalls how Breedy would always smile while speaking about his wife.

"When he would talk about his home life, I never really knew many details about what he liked to do or really if he had extended family," Faragher recalled. "Really, the only person he would mention often is his wife."

"'Easy peasy. This isn't half bad, as far as jobs go. This one's ok,'" Faragher said Breedy would say. "He'd fit in there that he really loves his wife and beam with warmth like a teddy bear."

Faragher left R.M. Palmer six months ago but still remembers the small, tight-knit group that bonded in building 2.

"In terms of work camaraderie, that was the best situation I've been in," explained the Shillington man. "Everybody just cared about each other."

He used to wonder if they were too close.

"Leaving the job, 'Should I get to know my coworkers this well? I don't know,' Faragher said he had wondered. "Now, looking back, I appreciate that."

Faragher and Breedy kept in touch via letters.

"I have his handwriting," Faragher said, tearfully.

Faragher knew other victims of the explosion, but said it would be too emotional for him to talk about them all.

As for Smith, he says he is choosing to remember the father-like figure and looking for signs — like the rainbow that formed above the site Monday.

"Our loved ones that are gone," Smith said, "they're watching over us. They're with us every day. Every day."

Smith added that he is thankful to everyone who has worked around the clock to bring closure to his family and the others affected.

"Everybody that's been here, working day and night through bad weather, good weather," he said. "'Thank you. Thank you very much."