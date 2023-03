READING, Pa. - Crews responded to a fire in a Reading rowhome Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Marion Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a working structure fire in a 3-story home.

Officials say the fire was on the first floor.

Nobody was injured.

A family displaced by the fire is being helped by another family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.