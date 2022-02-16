EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Fire crews responded to a call around 5:20 Wednesday morning of a home on fire in the 700 block of Hall Ave. in Exeter Township.
"We had received multiple calls from the surrounding area for a building fire, embers going up into the air," says Dan Miller, Public Information Officer for the Exeter Township Fire Dept.
Investigators say the fire appears to have started in what they describe as an enclosed porch or office area of the pre-manufactured home.
The state police fire marshal says the fire wasn't reported until approximately 30 minutes or more after it started because of the circumstances like where it was located. He says that contributed to how much damage was done.
Crews also had a tough time getting resources to the area.
"It was difficult getting water down the lane because of the distance to a fire hydrant, so we brought in tankers from neighboring municipalities Amity Township, Robeson they all brought in their tankers to assist with us," says Miller.
The people who were living in the home were able to make it out safely, but a cat missing.
The state police fire marshal says construction contributed to the severity of damage.
He says the home is a total loss.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.