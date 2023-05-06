MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of eight has been briefly displaced after a shed fire spread to a home in Muhlenberg Township Friday evening.

It happened in the 800 block of Tuckerton Avenue.

Fire officials say they had the fire under control after about 15 minutes.

State police says the shed was close enough to the house that it spread to the home.

They say the shed is a total loss and the house suffered some damage.

One person suffered minor injuries trying to put out the fire before crews arrived. They didn't seek medical attention.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.