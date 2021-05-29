READING, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting after fire damaged a home in Reading.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of Linden Street.
Officials say one man was removed from the home and was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. A second person was evaluated at the scene. A third person was checked but refused treatment.
Police say the home is unable to be lived in right now and that utilities are currently suspended. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.