READING, Pa. - A woman and three children are displaced following a fire at an apartment building Wednesday. One person was also injured in the blaze.
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of N. 2nd Street in Reading shortly after 3 p.m. for a fire at a 2-unit apartment building.
The Fire Marshal tells 69 News the fire appears to be accidental and was caused by unattended cooking.
The building in uninhabitable until repairs can be made.
Officials say a local Good Samaritan rushed to the home and suffered smoke inhalation. The person is being treated at Reading Hospital and is expected to survive.