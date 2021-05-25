READING, Pa. – The adopted son of the late Sam Marabella of Reading is looking back on a long life of service to his country, his family and the music community in Berks County and beyond.
"To me, he was the role model of what a man really is supposed to be," said Santo Marabella. "He was always respectful to my mom, to women. He was welcoming to anyone. He always wanted to tell jokes."
The elder Marabella died last week at 95 years old. He became known as the man behind the keys as a composer and bandleader for weddings, parties and countless long-running events across the county.
"I think that's what really excited me, is the relationships that they all collaborated and they all made this music together," said Santo Marabella. "And people were happy because of it."
His musical impact, particularly in jazz, earned him a Berks Jazz Fest award named after his close friend and fellow musician.
"We were amazed at the depth of his resumé," said friend John Ernesto, general manager of the Berks Jazz Fest. "It was amazing. And we were so happy that the committee came together and unanimously voted to have Sam be the recipient of the 2018 Frank Scott Award."
"Dreams do come true; they just don't always look how we thought they would," was a tagline for a musical that Santo Marabella wrote loosely based on his father's life.
"Maybe he thought he was supposed to be on the road or he was supposed to be playing in the Johnny Carson band, or whatever," he said, "but he got to do everything even though he had the day job."
Among many memories, Santo Marabella recalls one hope that his dad put forth years ago regarding the legacy he would leave behind.
"He said, 'Music has been good to me — I just hope people will remember me as being good to music.'"