READING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old man who died after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading early Saturday morning.

Friends and family of Joshua Morganti, 24, said they are heartbroken and shocked after his death. They recalled the moments after the fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m.

"I know for a fact that the reason he didn't make it out was because he was too busy trying to fight the fire," explained Julia Hettrick of Muhlenberg Township. "I'm numb."

Hettrick said Morganti is her youngest half-brother. She describes him as blunt, genuine and caring.

"He would have done anything to try to help anybody," Hettrick said.

Hettrick has a lot of questions about the fire: Were there working smoke detectors? Was the stove left on? Or was it something else entirely?

"Stories are everywhere," she said, "so I have no idea what is the truth and what's not."

At this time, officials have said firefighters pulled Morganti from the home, that flames threatened neighboring buildings, and that the apartment home is currently unlivable.

"It's very devastating," said Aeolus Rivera of Reading. "I mean, I've been in this house before."

With tears in his eyes, Rivera saw the aftermath of the fire for the first time Tuesday afternoon. He said he and Morganti were best friends; they were so close they even planned to get matching tattoos.

"He was not just like a friend but like family of mine," explained Rivera.

Rivera described what he was told by the woman who lived in the apartment with Morganti: He said the second floor filled with heavy smoke and the woman could not see Morganti. Rivera said the smoke inside the second-floor apartment got so bad the woman living inside had to escape, but one window would not open. Rivera said she managed to get out of the other window and clung to the satellite dish.

"Physically, she is OK," explained Hettrick. "Mentally, she's just not there."

Friends and family said they are trying to heal.

"My heart is broken knowing I lost my best friend and a brother," Rivera added.

The fire marshal said the fire remains under investigation.