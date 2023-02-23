READING, Pa. – Wednesday night, a family honored a Reading man killed 20 years ago in a shooting by releasing balloons near his final resting place in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Each year since the shooting, Centeno's family contacts the Reading Police Department to see if there is any update in his case. The family also runs a story on the victim in the newspaper, hoping someone knows something and is willing to come forward.

Tuesday evening, they wore shirts with the victim's face and favorite colors to keep his story front and center.

"I love you, Pito! I'll always love you!" exclaimed Jose Centeno's mother as she released a balloon in honor of her son.

"We miss him every day. I mean, our hearts are broken," said Madeline McMullen, Centeno's older sister. "He would give you the food out of his month, the shirt off his back. It's amazing. There's no one like him."

McMullen, who says there is now a hole in her heart that can never be filled, still remembers the phone call she received after her then-boyfriend, 19-year-old Damien McMullen, and Centeno had been shot.

"He called me, and I ran," explained Madeline. "It was maybe three or four blocks, and when I got to the corner of 11th and Amity, I looked down and saw all of the fire trucks and cops. I just went numb. In my heart, I knew."

Three hooded men, according to police, shot at Centeno and Damien McMullen near the 1500 block of North 10th Street as the two walked home from a grocery store. Detectives say the men then ran from the scene. When gunfire ran out, Damien McMullen was hit in the leg but survived. He went on to marry Madeline.

"It hurts. I can see that day like it was yesterday. I can tell you every minute, every moment what I was doing, how I was feeling, the numbness," Madeline said. "He [Damien] shares the same."

The family wants answers to the questions they've had for the past 20 years, and they hope the memorial motivates someone who may have been afraid to then, to speak up now.

"Sometimes, it takes decades for people to say, 'No, I'll come forward now and tell you what I know,'" explained City of Reading Police Capt. Christian Rothermel.

Reading police say they have been reinterviewing witnesses. They, too, hope to make a break in the cold case.

"People know, but you might be afraid to talk — who knows — but people know. Know, I'll never be mad at you, but I need to know," Madeline McMullen pleaded. "For him to finally rest in peace."

Over the past 20 years, Madeline says patience is a virtue she has, unfortunately, been forced to learn.

"I won't ever leave this earth until I find out," she said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Crime Alert Berks County is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.