READING, Pa. — "He wasn't given a chance. I just want justice; I want justice for my son." says the victim's mother, Margarita Fernandez.

It's been a year since his loved ones last spoke with Jose Ramos. It was an exciting time in life. He was getting ready to take a big step — college — he dreamed of becoming a paleontologist.

"College! He wanted to always go for history, science, he always talked about that." says a friend of Ramos, Christopher Castro.

At just 18 years old, Ramos was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight between two large groups at City Park in Reading.

Today, they remember him and continue searching for justice. His mother tells us many witnessed the murder, but no one has stepped forward with information.

"It's like they ripped a part of my soul," Fernandez said. "All I'm asking is for somebody to come out and don't be afraid. Reach out to the police department, or do it anonymously."

Ramos' friends and family nicknamed him "Joker" because he loved to play around.

"He was a funny person, enjoyable guy, loveable, a humble guy. He never messed with nobody." Castro says.

His mother says she'll never give up on her son — or remain silent and watch other young men die.

"Last year, it was my son. This year, it could be someone else, and if we don't open up our mouths and vouch for those that are falling here that are young, just like my son, nothing is going to get resolved." Fernandez says.

Despite the pain, the family says it forgives those responsible.

"I just want to say that the people who did this to my brother: I forgive you," says the victim's brother, John Melendez Ramos. "Up there, there's a God that sees everything, and no matter how far you hide or where you run to, he will be the one to judge you guys."