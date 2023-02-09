KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University senior Nicole Avila and her family are about to embark on a "Super" adventure.

"I'm so excited I'm going to the Super Bowl," said Nicole. "My dad got the flights in the fourth quarter."

The family of Eagles fans is just hours away from flying to Arizona and their goal is to go to the Super Bowl. They're just missing one important thing.

"We have a place to stay, but as of now, we don't have tickets," said Shelly Avila.

So, what's their game plan?

The Avilas say they're going to hang outside the stadium and keep an eye on StubHub, in hopes that the prices drop.

For those wondering if they can do it, they have before.

"We went to Minneapolis and what we did was we waited 'til the game started and we were able to get in by the end of the first quarter," said Shelly. "And we were able to save a lot of money."

They're all lifelong Birds fans, but the kids haven't experienced something like this.

"I've been to a few football games, but nothing to this extent," said Nicole. "It's the biggest football game in the world, so I'm really excited. It's gonna be really special. I've been watching every game with my mom since I was younger."

The Avila family is ready to write the next chapter in its longtime Eagles fandom in hopes of witnessing another Eagles Super Bowl victory.

"I'm gonna say let's go get that win and go Birds," said Shelly.