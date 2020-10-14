READING, Pa. - For firefighters, the class A Uniform, is one that firefighters know they'll have to don some day -- but they know not when.
"I knew the day would come I was gonna have to wear it for my dad's funeral," retired Deputy Fire Chie Gary Mogel said. "And that was difficult just to have to wear it and he was buried in his and most firefighters are."
For recently retired Deputy Reading Fire Chief Gary Mogel - that day was Saturday - as his father, former Reading Fire Chief Russell Mogel, was laid to rest.
"The family got to enjoy not only city but county companies that came forward and showed their respect for his longevity in the fire service," he said.
Longevity added to an already long line of firefighters, spanning well over a century with his father before him and onto his son Gary, who recently hung up his helmet after more than three decades.
Gary says when his dad took over as Chief in '71, he quite literally brought the Reading Fire Department together.
"There were 14 different companies going 14 different ways and in 71 he said we gotta unify," he said.
Now, as he pours over pictures of his firefighting family's past, he recalls a note his dad gave him when he decided to sign on.
"It was probably a hidden obligation to become a career fireman like your grand pop and I who are career firefighters and here you made it," Mogel said.
An obligation no longer hidden but now honored in all these images and mementos, of lives and buildings saved, adding to more than a century of one family's service and some last words spoken.
"He just said he was proud of the achievements that I did in my career and followed in his footsteps as close you can all the way up through the ranks."