WEST READING, Pa. - For the Gonzalez family, it's a painful waiting game.

In a parking lot above the R.M. Palmer blast site, Diana Cedeno's six brothers and extended family watch with binoculars, hoping she will be brought out of the rubble alive.

"I know there is the sub floor. I'm hoping there's a little spot down there that's where she's at, you know that she found a place to hide, you know, or that she stuck somewhere," said brother Frankie Gonzales.

Gonzalez says he gets jitters and checks his phone every time the work is called to a stop.

Recovering victims is a slow and deliberate process.

One that attorney Andrew Duffy has been through several times.

Duffy's is a partner at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C. A firm that has represented families following several explosions in Pennsylvania, including one in Pottstown last year that killed a woman and her four grandchildren.

"What they do is they secure the evidence they gather all of the crucial pieces of machinery, or anything that could've been involved in any leaks or any ruptures, and then the goal is to determine the cause of the origin," said Duffy.

Duffy says the Pottstown investigation may wrap up and a cause determined before the one year anniversary.

While the families here in West Reading will have to wait to find out the cause the cause, they're praying word on what happened to their loved ones will come soon.

The Gonzales family says they lost their mother early in life and Diana filled that role for them, always being there for them, so they say they will stay here for her.