READING, Pa.- It's been almost a week since anyone has seen or heard from a missing 19-year-old from Reading and his family says this is very unusual.

People close to Javien Perch say he enjoys making Tik Tok videos, is a funny and caring person, and he's never without his phone.

When they didn't hear from him for two days and his phone was off, they knew something was wrong.

"[His] iCloud password was reset, his iPhone was turned off and we find a headphone at his last location ping," said older brother, Jaquan Perch.

His last location ping before his phone was turned off was on Moss Street in Reading.

The family asked people in that area for doorbell video that could possibly help. One person captured video the family believes is Javien shortly before he disappeared.

"He has on my orange hat, he was wearing all black and when I see the video, I can tell just how he walks," said Perch.

"That is very abnormal," says Nafisa Azeem, Javien's mother. "My son always comes home, he always checks in. He's never been gone this long, so we know something happened to him."

Reading police are investigating Perch's missing person's case. They say they've received a number of tips and have been actively following all leads.

"Cases like this can be difficult because you do get so much information and you don't really know what's accurate," said Reading Police Sgt. Mel Fegely. "So, till you go through and vet if this is real information or what's hearsay, it's combing through a lot."

Every moment without answers, the family grows more concerned.

"I just want my child back" said Azeem.

"I'm just distraught and I'm very confused and I'm just praying that he's safe and I hope that we can get him back," said Perch.