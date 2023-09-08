READING, Pa.- One year later, a fatal stabbing in Reading's City Park remains unsolved.

A year ago, Margarita Fernandez was helping her son plan his future. Now, she holds his ashes in her hands and his memory in her heart.

"I wasn't able to make it here on time to say my last goodbyes," said Fernandez.

18-year-old Jose Rosa-Ramos was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight between two large groups at City Park in Reading.

"This has not only caused distress to me as a mother but all of us. It's like they ripped a part of my soul," Fernandez said.

Jose's mother and older brother say he had the nickname "Joker" because he loved to play around. Margarita says he enjoyed talking about science and history and was preparing to go to college.

"He wasn't given a chance," said Fernandez. "I just want justice. I want justice for my son."

Despite a large crowd present when he was killed, no one has stepped up with information, and his killer remains unnamed.

"Last year, it was my son. This year, it could be someone else, and if we don't open up our mouths and vouch for those that are falling here that are young, just like my son, nothing is going to get resolved," Fernandez said.

His mother says the city needs to be safer, and people need to think before they react and stop being so quick to violence.

Despite the pain, the family says it forgives those responsible.

"Up there, there's a God that sees everything, and no matter how far you hide or where you run to, he will be the one to judge you guys," said Jose's brother, John.

"We're all suffering some way, somehow, and I just want someone to come forward and speak up," said Fernandez.

If you have any information contact, Criminal Investigator Steve Valdez directly at 610-655-6381. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411.