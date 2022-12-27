Typically this time of year, news organizations unveil their list of the top stories of the year. At 69 News, we've asked our reporters to do something a little different. We've asked them to pick a story that struck a nerve with them as they were covering it and to tell you a bit about why the story mattered so much to them. 69 News Reporter Caitlin Rearden talks about an unsolved murder and a family's search for closure.

READING, Pa. - One of the stories that I felt had a personal impact on me this year is one that we do again and again.

It's about someone who has lost a loved one, often times due to tragedy or crime. Troy Rickenbach's family is one example of so many in our community that have experienced this kind of loss.

When I first started reporting on Troy Rickenbach's murder I didn't know his name. It was two security guards who were shot in New Morgan while working. Troy died. I later learned his name and more about who he was.

Then I interviewed his family and that's where it began to get really hard.

I met them on their property where they had set up a touching memorial. I learned Troy was a father, a twin, a brother and a son.

"That was my best friend man," says Jason Rickenbach, Troy's twin brother. "We were together all the time."

I talked with his mother. Being a mother myself I know losing a child would be the worst pain a person can experience. They say the holidays are very tough this year, because they are experiencing a bunch of firsts without Troy.

"When I had his little girl up here the 5-year-old asked me why God couldn't give her dad another chance, what do I say to that," says Cathy Lightcap, Troy's mother, through tears. "There's nothing I can say."

It's hard to find the right words for someone experiencing tragic loss and I wish I could take the pain away or help in some way. I believe that's why I do this job, hoping that it helps in some way to find out who is responsible for robbing this family or any family of their loved one.

"I'd like to say to the killer, why? Why did you just drive away? Why did you have to kill my son," says a heartbroken Lightcap.

"I just miss my brother," says Jason. "You never know how much someone means to you until they're gone and his not being there, you can feel it."

Troy's family is still trying to manage the pain as best they can nearly five months after he was killed. State police say the case is still active and they're working every lead.

"We want to solve this as much as the family wants to have closure, that's our job," says Trooper David Beohm with PA State Police Troop L. "To the victim's family this is right in front of them every single day."

This murder remains unsolved so, if you know anything or have any information that could help, please reach out to State Police.