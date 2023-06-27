READING, Pa. – Family and friends of Corey Boseman prayed and released balloons in the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. It is where they said he was shot and killed in June of 2015, eight years ago. His mother Ruby Sudler tells us the case is cold.
"Do I think that somebody knows what really really happened that night? I do," said Sudler.
Boseman's family said one other person was injured in the shooting. Sudler said her son was out with friends.
"They said it was a fight that broke out and someone just went crazy shooting, but I don't know," Sudler said. "I don't know what the story really is, but I know I lost my son, my baby, my only son — and it's hard."
Sudler describes her son as a bundle of joy and someone she said everybody loved.
"Always had a smile. He loved to ride dirt bikes," she said. "He just loved people — he didn't care who it was. Corey had time for you. He loved his family and he loved his friends."
Boseman's grandmother Mamie Anderson and his aunt Betty Perry were also at the memorial.
"I hope the person that did it...I hope they can't lay down and sleep at night," said Anderson.
"I feel bad myself because Corey was taken away out of our lives too early, and he should be here with us and we shouldn't be standing out here on this corner in this rain," said Perry.
Boseman's family is urging anyone with information to come forward.
"We need closure," Sudler said. "We love Corey, and we miss him so much."
69 News reached out to police about this case and is awaiting a response.