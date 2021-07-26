BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown's Fritz Burial Ground is a Berks County final spot for the anonymous and acclaimed. Revolutionary War markers dot many of the graves.
On this day ground penetrating radar, headed by Dr. Laura Sherrod of Kutztown University, is searching for the unfound.
"Electromagnetic pulse which goes in the subsurface will reflect anything that has a change in electromagnetic properties," she said.
Sherrod was contacted by Douglass Township natives Paul Fisher and his wife Marsha.
"In hopes we might find out if there are any missing graves," Paul said.
A cemetery deed dating to 1802 started the mystery.
"Valentine Fisher. My great, great, great, great grandfather," Paul said as we looked over a copy of the document.
Valentine Fisher was one of six men deeded the cemetery, becoming a trustee to the plot.
25 years ago Fisher, who now lives in Tennessee, took the deed, passed down through his family, without much thought to Betty Burdan of the Boyertown Historical Society.
"I was kind of floored because we had been looking for this for a long time," Burdan said.
From there, Fisher's lineage was laid out.
"We are missing the original members of the family. George Adam and his wife," the Fishers said.
Valentine's father came over from Germany in the mid 1700's.
"We are thinking if he's (Valentine) a trustee maybe his Dad is buried here," Paul said.
Analyzed data won't be known right away, but Burdan says Fisher does know one thing.
"So far his deed is the only one to the graveyard, that makes it his," she said.
"You're now a cemetery owner," I said to Paul, standing in what is now his land.
"That's what they tell me," he laughed back.
A family message nearly 220 years in the making.