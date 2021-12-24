SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A Berks County family is using its Christmas lights display to help out some furry friends this holiday season.
Lights on Elwyn in Sinking Spring features around 30,000 Christmas lights. It has become quite the tradition for many people in Berks County.
"Most people think it's fantastic, the work that we put into it. They consider this their miniature Christmas Village to them," said Ron DeCarlo.
It's a tradition DeCarlo helped create in the yard of his Elwyn Avenue home 40 years ago.
"We try to make it different," he said. "We have to see what kind of room we have."
Beginning with 4,000 lights, it kept getting bigger. DeCarlo said he starts setting up in early November.
"All the archways that you see, they're the first to go up," he explained, "and then after that, we just work around the archways, putting the figures up, putting all the mechanical things that work, and then we start in the back and do that."
It goes beyond the display. The DeCarlos collect items to donate to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Cumru Township.
"We wanted to do this for some kind of organization," DeCarlo said.
The display runs from 6 until 9 each night through New Year's Eve.