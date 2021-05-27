READING, Pa. | The 30th anniversary season of Berks Jazz Fest will get underway a few months early.
Legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and and the Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet will perform on Thursday, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.
Marsalis has performed in the city several times before, and for many years. He was the headliner for the first-ever Jazz Fest in 1991, and played at the 20th and 25th anniversary festivals.
Organizers said he could not play in this year's festival due to a scheduling conflict, so the special show on Thursday night was the next best thing.
Tickets for the show are reportedly sold out. This year's Berks Jazz Fest will take place August 13 through 22.