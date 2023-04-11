READING, Pa. - The field is set and baseball is back at FirstEnergy Stadium, with the R-Phils taking on the Hartford Yard Goats in the home opener.

"Opening day, it's always like a baseball holiday," said Scott Hunsicker, R-Phils General Manager. "You get to renew relationships not only with the fans that come back, but also with our game staff."

"It's like being at home because you're coming back, it's like kind of a reunion kind of a thing," said Kim Haines of Pottstown.

Haines is coming out to watch the game with her mother and sister. One of many opening day games they have been to.

"We like to watch the up-and-coming stars and then when they get to Philadelphia it's like, oh, I know them," said Haines.

Many of Baseballtown's past stars are featured on a promotional National League Champions t-shirt. Clayton Frymoyer of Laureldale wanted to make sure he got one. Frymoyer arrived at 3 p.m.

"The t-shirt, opening day, the weather. My wife got me a season ticket pass for the season," said Frymoyer.

A team, he said, he has been following for decades.

"I've been following them since the 60's, so all the Phillies that were in the 1980 World Series came through here first," said Frymoyer.

This year he will be watching more of Philadelphia's future stars.

"They make improvements to this stadium every year that just makes you want to keep coming back," said Frymoyer.

Fans will be getting their first in-person glimpse at the outside of the Redner's Event Center, which is still under construction. The locker rooms and weight rooms are also still under construction. We are told all of that should be ready for next season's home opener.