READING, Pa. - Berks County businesses that were hoping for an assist from the Reading Royals will have to wait a little longer. The Royals and their division rivals are opting out of the upcoming ice hockey season due to the pandemic.
"It was upsetting for everyone who will be involved in the loss of that business—for the players, the team and the community,” said Michael Leifer, who owns Jimmie Kramer’s Peanut Bar Restaurant. The iconic business is just down the street from Santander Arena in downtown Reading where the Royals play.
Over the past two decades, more than three million fans have come to the arena to see the Royals hit the ice.
"We get a lot of business beforehand, some afterwards but, really the whole community...people look forward to enjoying the Reading Royals event,” Leifer said.
“I wish they'd get it back in because it's some of the only entertainment in Reading,” said resident Adrian Rivera. "I have a nine year old daughter who loves that kind of stuff.”
The Royals say they will be in touch with season ticket holders to discuss membership options in the coming weeks. For now, Royals loyalists are looking forward to next season, and small businesses in Berks County are remaining steadfast.
"It's tough on everyone but we're fortunate to be here almost 97 years,” Leifer said as he held back tears. “We're going to endure, and we're going to be here a lot longer.”
Leifer represents the Berks County and Schuykill County chapters of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. The association held a rally in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday.
"Times are tough for all but especially in the hospitality business,” Leifer said. “We've been the business that had the greatest mitigation and often people feel that we're partially responsible for the numbers going up. That's not the case."