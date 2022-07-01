READING, Pa. - Reading-native Lonnie Walker is expressing gratitude to the city of San Antonio as he prepares to head west.

Shortly after becoming an unrestricted free-agent the former San Antonio Spur landed a new gig, with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The deal is reportedly worth $6.5 million for one-year. This coming after the Spurs pulled their qualifying offer. 

"He'll be a good fit for , he Lakers he'll be a good sixth or seventh guy off the bench. He'll be a good fit with them," says Matt Kantner of Lebanon.

Walker  will follow in the footsteps of "The Logo Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kobe and Lebron James.

"It is such a dynasty. Go Lonnie," said fan Alexis Ninfo of Sinking Spring.

As Lonnie continues his career from Miami to the first round of the draft, Spurs and now the Showtime Lakers, there are still those in Berks who want to see him come back home.

"I'm a Sixers fan, that's my reaction," said Mark Harding of Shillington. "I wish he would have went to the Sixers. "

For now the next chapter for the kid From Reading is wearing a Lakers jersey.

"I can't wait, I'll definitely grab one myself," continued Ninfo. 

Lonnie let San Antonio know what Spurs nation means to him in a Tweet before he hits the court in LA.

"I think it's huge. I think it's gonna spark a lot of interest locally with the young kids probably, get a lot more interest from the city kids playing ball," continued Kantner. 

 For many he'll always be a Red Knight.

"It's great to have a local kid in the NBA especially from Reading," Kantner said, "it promotes the city it's good stuff."

