READING, Pa - As Berks JazzFest is winding down, opening night for the Fightins featured a smooth sounding National Anthem as the Fightins took the field for the 2022 season.
In addition to the jazzy National Anthem, the Fightins had another solid opening act.
“First game and I just watched the other Phillies. They won,” said Nancy O’Boyle of Reading.
The stadium still has all the familiar elements to stir all the senses.
“Well, a hot dog, that’s definitely the first thing. And here, the funnel cakes, on the light side,” said Don Himmelreich of Shillington.
You saw lots of smiling faces not covered by masks.
“I know,” said Coleen Murray of Reading. “Love it. I’m glad.”
“That’s fantastic,” said Troy Miller of Shillington. “Getting back to normal.”
Although, with the usual weather for opening night, you did see some layers.
“The mascots, the bobble heads,” Himmelreich explained, as guided us through his Phillies-themed jersey. “Greg Luzinski. This is in the store. Got this a couple years ago.”
No matter what fans had to wear, it didn’t matter much as they’ve been waiting a long time.
“Since the dead of winter,” Himmelreich said, with a hearty laugh.
With winter now well in the rear view, the Fightins and their fans, are looking forward.
“Absolutely, I’m ready to go,” Miller said. “Let’s go Phils.”
“It’s the start of the season,” said Himmelreich. “Everybody’s 0-0 and you got a lot of hopes.”