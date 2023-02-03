READING, Pa - Fans of Korean Pop group P1Harmony waited in the cold all day outside Santander Arena.

"They're predominantly in Korean but then they got that English and I'm like oh I know what that is,” said Angie Ortiz, a fan.

Fans stretched down the sidewalk.

"I'm hoping right in front of the stage like near a barricade,” Braydon, another fan, said.

Fans said it’s not just the music but the connection to others.

"I love their music and I love the connections I've made through their music with people. Yeah, meeting new people is the best part,” one fan said.

Perhaps a clue might lie in the not so harmonious time the group was born out of: 2020.

“I feel like everyone had a hard time adjusting during the pandemic and then their music came, and it was really uplifting, and I had my own personal hardships as well,” she said.