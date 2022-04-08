READING, Pa. | A sweet sight to behold: a normal, and beautiful, Reading Fightin Phils opening day.
"I used to have season tickets for the Phillies, got too expensive so I came here," said baseball fan Anthony Torcivia.
Despite recent inflation, the Fightins are standing pat, not raising their ticket prices this year, a big reason why Torcivia made the trip from Easton.
"It's going to be awesome, very awesome. I think it's going to be fantastic and everybody's going to be happy to be here," he said.
Thousands of fans, no doubt, will be happy to be back for the team's first true Opening Day since 2018.
COVID restrictions and concerns dimmed last year's Opening Day, and completely wiped out the 2020 season.
The 2019 Opening Day was a rain out.
On this Opening Day, the sun seems to be shining brighter.
"Life's a lot easier when everything is normal," Manager of the Fightin Phils Scott Hunsicker said.
Smelling the fresh cut grass, hearing the crack of the bat, taking a bite into a Berks hot dog... some of the most normal things you can do at a ballgame are the sweetest things on this day.
"I think I'm just looking forward to like the regular stuff, the ticket takers saying hi to the fans, everyone walking in, because like you said, it's been a few years since it's just been normal," Hunsicker said. "Just trying not to overthink it much just kind of like let it breathe."