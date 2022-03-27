READING, Pa. -- It's the Battle of the Badges and ...a battle for bragging rights.
Allentown First Responders faced off against Reading First Responders in an annual hockey game at the Reading Royals Santander Arena.
"It's a great event for our community, and our surrounding communities. The guys really get into it," said David Farrar, General Manager of the Reading Royals.
Fans came decked-out, ready to watch a great game of hockey.
"We're big fans of the Reading Police and Fire Department so we hope they kick some butt and hopefully have some fights along the way," said Krissy Cortazzo.
"I have my LV Phantoms mascot, and I have a Flyers Jersey on," said Andrew Dengler.
"I'm looking forward to seeing a great hockey game," said Mary McDonald.
"It's time to support our cops," said Tom McDonald.
Some fans even had a personal tie to the event like retired Reading Police Officer Chris Cortazzo.
"I used to play with the hockey team. I played in the very first game and ten years of the games," said Cortazzo.
And the Lerch family-who showed up to support their son: Allentown Police Detective Nicholas Lerch.
"He's a very amazing person," said Kelle Lerch. "They put their life out there for everybody. If we didn't have police, I just don't know what would happen."
"They support us every day. So, we feel it necessary to support them."