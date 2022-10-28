WYOMISSING, Pa. - We are just hours away from the start of game one of the World Series. The underdog Phillies are ready to take on the favored Houston Astros. In Berks County, Phillies fans are hitting the town to watch the game with friends.

Robert Mest will be enjoying the game with friends inside his Phillies man cave. He wants to see the Phillies win with a sweep.

"I would love to see a sweep, that's being a little greedy. I see them going 5 or 6, with the win," Mest said.

About 20 people will pack into the bobblehead-filled man cave in Blandon for game one. Other fans in Berks are hoping to watch a win on a large screen in Wyomissing.

"You can watch from wherever you are. We have a lot of TVs. A lot of places to sit," said Sydney Costanza while speaking ahead of a watch party at Sly Fox.

"The whole staff is big Phillies fans, just from the atmosphere we've had from the last couple of games, it gets pretty crowded in here," continued Costanza.

The beer of choice for most Phillies fans at Sly Fox is the Slugger Pils. There will be discounts on the beer for the entire Phillies playoff run.

"We have some different growler options for people coming in," said Costanza. "We have a specials menu with different food we have."

Sly Fox will be staying open late Friday with the last drink order taken at the top of the 9th.