READING, Pa. – The Reading Fightin Phils took the field for the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of a packed house of fans who have anxiously awaited the team's return to Baseballtown.
"Oh, it's so nice," said Jae Chang of Reading. "I got all the alerts of, like, the season opening, so I'm excited for it, honestly."
Chang came with his brother Nicholas for a night of family fun.
"So awesome," said Nicholas. "I love that bouncy house and the slide."
Fans lined up early to get a promotional t-shirt featuring big leaguers and some of Baseballtown's past stars. One, Clayton Frymoyer, definitely wanted to get his. He arrived at 3 p.m.
"The t-shirt, opening day, the weather," Frymoyer said. "My wife got me a season ticket pass for the season."
All for a team he said he has cheered on for decades.
"I've been following them since the 60s, so all the Phillies that were in the 1980 World Series came through here first," Frymoyer said.
Kim Haines said she has also seen many up-and-coming stars. She, her sister and her mother have caught many home openers.
"It's like being at home because you're coming back," Haines said. "It's like kind of a reunion kind of a thing."
Fans also got their first up-close look at the outside of the Redner's Event Center. It, along with locker and weight rooms, are still under construction, but R-Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker said they will be ready for next season.
"The idea to sort of make it look like it was always here," Hunsicker said of the event center.
"They make improvements to this stadium every year that just makes you want to keep on coming back," Frymoyer said.
Team management said a project of this magnitude has never been done at the stadium before. They said the project will really come to life next season.