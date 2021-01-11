EXETER TWP., Pa. – Philadelphia Eagles fans in Berks County weighed in after Monday's news that the team is parting ways with the only head coach to ever lead the Birds to a Super Bowl victory.
"I'll be forever grateful to Doug Pederson," said Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni. "He got us our first Super Bowl since 1960. I've been a fan since 1954. Oh my God, I'm getting old."
A few years ago, Vagnoni says he convinced his wife to let him build a 2,000-square-foot extension on their Berks County home. Dubbed the "Locker Room," Vagnoni often hosts hundreds of friends and family during Eagles games. "All Eagles. Nothing in here but Eagles memorabilia," Vagnoni noted.
He says he's surprised to hear the football team and Pederson are parting ways.
"I was hoping things would be ironed out, but from what I understand, Doug Pederson wanted to promote from within, and Jeff Lurie wasn't comfortable with that and they didn't see eye to eye,” he said.
Other fans say they feel it was time for a change.
"I think he was a one-hit wonder in 2017, and after his coaches left, it started falling apart,” one man said.
"He hasn't been doing too great," said fan Joel Steinmetz. "So, better seasons hopefully in the forthcoming years."
Even Vagnoni admits some of the play-calling seemed to grow stale, but he doesn't think all the blame falls on Pederson. "Injuries were a big part of it. We lost three starters on the offensive line,” he said.
Regardless of what lies ahead, Eagles fans agree that Pederson will always be remembered fondly in the City of Brotherly Love.
"When you heard Merrill Reese say, 'And the ball is up and it hits the ground. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions!'" recalled Vagnoni, as he reenacted the team's Super Bowl victory over New England Patriots in February 2018. “To have my grandsons hug me...I came over to my Uncle Lou, everyone was crying in here."
"His legacy? He'll never have to buy a drink because he was the coach who brought a Super Bowl to the town," said an Eagles fan named Randy. "But, he may only get one free drink," he quipped.
So where do the Eagles go from here? Vagnoni has a thought.
"Mr. Lurie, if you're watching this...Mr. Lurie, hire 'The Hatchet,'" Vagnoni said. "I need a job. I'd be a great coach!"