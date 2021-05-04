READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils' season is finally getting underway after a year off due to the pandemic.
The season opener will take place on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Erie SeaWolves.
The players worked out on their own last season but the Minor League season was cancelled.
On the roster are a few holdovers from 2019, but for the most part the crowd will see a lot of Double-A debuts.
Even though there wasn't much baseball in Reading last year, there were a lot of activities at the ballpark.
The R-Phils hosted food pantries, pet food distributions and drive-up COVID-19 testing. Officials said they are always willing to open their doors to organizations that support the community.
At the stadium, fans were excited to see baseball longtime supporter Francis "Ducky" Turner when he arrived at the ballpark. This is his 51st year attending games. He said he's especially excited about this season.
Tickets are still available for each game this week.
The Fightins are selling tickets for their next home-stand against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. That series will feature four fireworks shows!