WYOMISSING, Pa. - There were cheers of support for the home team during game one of the World Series at a home in Berks County. Rob Mest says "Phillies fans only, or else you're not welcome," when visiting his man cave in Blandon.
"There's no better place unless you are at Citizens Bank Park, everywhere you look, it's Phillies. It really gets you in the spirit to cheer," said Robert's wife and Phillies fan Nicole Mest.
The Phillies are taking on the Astros in game one of the World Series. On the edge of their seats, some fans were seen choosing to watch in anticipation while surrounded by baseball memorabilia.
"For me, it's going down memory lane and seeing all the stuff I don't have," said Sean Gumbert, who is family with Robert.
Others in Berks choosing to get social at Sly Fox in Wyomissing on Friday night.
"It would be an absolute dream to be here for this if they could pull it off," said Phillies fan Allison Fafeila while watching the game with his husband.
"This game is important, if we win it will be easier for the rest of the series," said Ricardo Fafeila.
Fans reminded this news reporter that it's only game one and there are no doubts that the Phils are in it to win it.
"If they don't pull away in the first, that's fine. We have game two tomorrow to win and then bring it home to Philly," said Phillies fan Anthony Hillen.