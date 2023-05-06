READING, Pa. - A pair of big games against Boston teams in South Philadelphia tonight: The Phillies taking on the Red Sox and the 76ers taking on the Celtics.

One of them has a little more at stake than the other, as the Sixers look to become the next Philly team in line to experience extended postseason success.

"LET'S GO!" exclaimed Troy Gensmer of Exeter.

Sixers fans at the Pike Cafe in Reading know the struggle of round two of the NBA playoffs all too well.

"Frustrating," explained Tim Yerger of Reading. "They need a championship. I think they have a chance to win the series, hopefully."

"We have to get past it because if we don't everyone's leaving, I mean Doc, James and probably Tobias," said Quindon Stinson of Reading.

The last time the Philadelphia Sixers made it past the second round was the 2000-2001 season when Allen Iverson was on the team, and fans say it's long overdue.

"PHILADELPHIA, GOOO!" exclaimed Teague Jones of Shillington.

The team has lost its last five postseason series against Boston, so fans here say it's about time they get the job done.

"I don't like Boston, so I ain't going to say anything," said Stinson.

"Let's kill Boston," added Jones. "All the Way!"

Win or lose, fans finally have the MVP payoff they've been patiently -- or not so patiently -- waiting for: Joel Embiid -- or EMVPIID -- crowned the league's most valuable player.

It's the first time the hardware's home in since Iverson won it.

"He's the best player in the NBA," added Gensmer. "He's absolutely the best player."

Gensmer is among the crowd who say Embiid was "robbed" from the trophy in past seasons.

"He should have won it last year, but I think it was well-deserved because he should have won it last year and the year before that," stated Stinson. "He averaged 33 points a game and 10 rebounds, and he had 3+ plus 50-point games. Joker wasn't doing that."

Fans remain cautiously optimistic about the odds of advancing to the conference finals.

"It's time. It's championship time," said Gensmer.

Other fans are knocking on their heads.

"Better yet, knock on wood," Jones joked.

Yerger says the series will go to six games, and his money is on the Sixers managing to stop the Celtics.