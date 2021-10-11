READING, Pa. — The Reading Royals are hitting the ice again inside the Santander Arena ahead of the franchise's 20th anniversary season.
"It's been so long since we had hockey," said Dylan Coyle, the Royals' director of communications and community engagement.
All of this comes after the Royals backed out of last year's season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, fans can get a glimpse at this year's roster at training camp.
"Just having people back here," Coyle said, "it makes it feel like, you know, things are back to normal, in a way."
The Royals and the arena will be following guidance from the state as far as COVID-19 protocols.
"So, fans can come in, masks are not required, vaccination is not required to come in and watch the game," said Coyle.
Coyle said a number of season ticket holders from the team's inaugural season are set to return.
"It's pretty cool whenever someone comes up and says to me, 'You know, I've been here since 2001, when the team started,'" said Coyle.
This season will come with some new looks.
"We're honoring the past, but also putting a little twist on everything with how our presentation is going to look, how some of our shows, we're going to have guests on, players, coaches, even fans," Coyle said. "We're just trying to make it new and fresh while still commemorating 20 years of hockey in Berks County."
The Royals will play a preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday. Admission is free with a canned good donation for the Helping Harvest food bank.
The first regular season game will be on Oct. 23.
The Royals said they have a number of promotions this season, including "Flyers Fridays," where fans can get to see former Flyers players.