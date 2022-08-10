KUTZTOWN, Pa. — It's off to the races at the Kutztown Fair, with dozens of racers hitting the Action Track and bringing the crowds out, too.

"It's our favorite week," said Jennifer Greiss of Mertztown.

Greiss was in the stands with her family. The outing is something that has become an annual tradition.

"Get lots of good food," Greiss said. "Get to watch the racing."

It is at a track Ken Landis said he thinks is the best in all of Pennsylvania — one that has kept him coming back for six years.

"They have good, tight finishes every time," Landis said. "Good, close competition, and it's a lot of fun coming out."

The attraction draws in crowds from throughout the tristate area, with some notable names this week, like professional racer Ken Schrader. Doug Rose has been a co-owner of the track since 2012.

"We kind of reconfigured, changed everything here and has become one of the well-known tracks throughout the whole country," Rose said.

He added they are hosting three races throughout the fair this week, requiring quite a few preparations.

"You know, we're here for two days preparing the track, getting everything ready," Rose said.

All making for a fun week all the way to the finish line.

"It's just a wonderful time," Landis said. "Everybody has a good time here."

The Kutztown Fair runs through Saturday.