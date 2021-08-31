READING, Pa. — The final farewell to a former Reading mayor will include one last ride past the building from which he once served the city and its residents.
Funeral plans are now in place for Joseph P. Kuzminski, who died last Thursday at the age of 94.
Kuzminski served on the city council from 1960 until 1976, when he became Reading's 76th mayor. He held that job for one term. He would later join the staff of U.S. Rep. Tim Holden.
A public viewing for Kuzminski will be held on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home on Penn Avenue in West Reading.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on South Fifth Street in the city.
The funeral service will be followed by a procession that will take Kuzminski past the home on Bingaman Street where he was born in 1926 and City Hall, where he held elected office for two decades. The drive will end at St. Mary's Cemetery on Upland Avenue in the city's Millmont section, where he will be laid to rest.