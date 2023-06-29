KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A farmer says the 'aggressive cow' that has been making national headlines for its escapades around Kutztown belongs to him.
The man says it was his only cow, although he has sheep and other small farm animals.
He said he had taken the heifer — which is a young female cow that has not yet given birth to a calf — to his father's farm in order to breed it.
The cow escaped from the farm Sunday night, but the farmer says it still has not been found, even though it was spotted at the edge of Kutztown University's campus Tuesday night.