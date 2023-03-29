BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Internet provider FastBridge Fiber is expanding its network in Berks County, adding 13,000 homes and businesses to its service area.

FastBridge is serving customers in Spring and Lower Heidelberg townships, and the boroughs of Wyomissing and Sinking Spring. South Heidelberg and Cumru townships, and Wernersville Borough, are part of the latest expansion.

FastBridge's fiber-optic network provides speeds of up to two gigabytes for residential customers and up to 10 gigabytes to businesses. Chief Customer Officer John Rinehart said the company offers simple pricing plans and local customer support.

"FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind," according to a company statement. "Those customers use multiple Internet-connected devices and want high speed and reliability.," FastBridge said.

The company's website says prices start at $59 per month.

"Berks County residents within coverage areas will be notified by mail regarding the construction in their neighborhood," a FastBridge statement said.

FastBridge is backed by Guggenheim Investments, a New York City-based firm.