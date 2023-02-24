CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Fasten up your seatbelts; It's nostalgia lane this weekend in Caernarvon Township.

Racecar enthusiasts are gathering for an annual reunion and show.

"70 cars, 14 vendors, and it's a good get together," said Dave Dissinger with the Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society.

It's the Reading Fairgrounds Nostalgia Racecar Show and Reunion.

"In 1979, the Reading Fairgrounds actually closed, and ever since then, there has been reunions to commemorate the fact that the fairgrounds closed," explained Dissinger. "The passion is still the same."

Before the mall covered up what used to be the old racetrack, Dave Dissinger says it was the coolest place for enthusiasts like him to be. The stadium would seat up to 6,000 fans.

"Now, I was 19 when the track closed, but as soon as I had my driver's license, I never missed a race," he said.

Miniature models of the cars that used to race are on display. Reading Fairgrounds Racing Historical Society t-shirts are on sale. People will also find hats, old movies and photos.

If you're into racing now, there are current cars on display, like Dissinger's, that will pick up speed on tracks later this spring.

"You don't have any speedometer. You just go," Dissinger said with a smile.

Legends who used to race at the Reading Fairgrounds will be on site Saturday to meet folks and sign autographs.

"Now, all these guys are in their 70's and 80's now, but the ones that can still make it, still come," he said.

As for Dissinger, he says it's an event he wouldn't dare to miss.

It runs through Sunday at the Classic Auto Mall off Exit 298 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Admission is a donation.