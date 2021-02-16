BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - By now, many in Berks County already know what to look for in a good fastnacht.
"Pillow-y," said Erin Kiefer of Barto. "When you warm them up a little bit and put the King's syrup on it, it melts all over it and slides right down."
But each bakery that burns the midnight oil concocting these crave-able treats does it its own special way.
"Fastnachts for us started about six years ago," said Josh Smith, co-owner of Frecon Farms in Colebrookdale Township, which serves up what it calls a "perfect little pillow."
About 8,000 of them will go home with their customers, showing the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed the tradition.
"This is Berks County. You got to have fastnachts," said Bob Hershey, owner of Hershey Harvest in Laureldale, which is cranking out about 12,000 of them this year. "That's around the clock. We can't possibly do any more than that."
"We see the same people every year, and it's encouraging starting to see their children now," Hershey said, "and of course, I'm old enough I start to recognize their grandchildren, too."
It's always a big day, but for these bakeries to see this kind of business in these times just makes things a little sweeter.