RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Preparations are in full swing for Fastnacht Day on Tuesday.

69 News stopped by the home kitchen of Terri Hilbert on Sunday.

She and her family live in Berks County, in the Virginville section of Richmond Township.

Terri has been making the Pennsylvania Dutch treat for many years.

She says it can take most of the day to get the dough rising and ready for rolling, then frying.

She uses the recipe of her husband's grandmother.

We asked her why she continues the tradition.

"Because they're just so good and we're very deep in family tradition. We value that. And it's something we don't want to lose," Terri said. "And I hope that -- I have a new granddaughter -- and I hope that I can teach her eventually how to do it."

Terri tells us the most rewarding part of making fastnachts is seeing the look of enjoyment on people's faces as they eat them.