AMITY TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash has closed a stretch of Route 422 in eastern Berks County.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and car, was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Route 422 East and River Bridge Road in the Douglassville section of Amity Township.

We're told that the driver of the car was heavily trapped in the wreckage and died. Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

Exeter Township police have responded to the scene to assist with the reconstruction of the crash.

Emergency dispatchers said they expect the eastbound lanes of the highway to remain closed for an extended period of time.